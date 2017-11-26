The Tennessee Titans are not on WHNT News 19 this weekend. Click here to find their schedule.

Rep. John Conyers steps down as ranking member of Judiciary Committee amid sexual harassment investigation

Posted 2:23 pm, November 26, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, has stepped down as ranking member of House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into sexual harassment and workplace abuse allegations by his former staffers.

“After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,” Conyers said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger,” the statement continued. “I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.”