President Trump attacks U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones on Twitter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – President Donald Trump weighed in on the Alabama special Senate election on Twitter Sunday morning. The President tweeted out that it would be a disaster if democratic candidate Doug Jones were elected.

The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

I endorsed Luther Strange in the Alabama Primary. He shot way up in the polls but it wasn’t enough. Can’t let Schumer/Pelosi win this race. Liberal Jones would be BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2017

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham spoke about the tweets on CNN’s State of the Union.

“The moral of the story is, don’t nominate somebody like Roy Moore who could actually lose a seat that any other Republican could win. And from a party perspective, we have got to look long-term, not short-term. And what I would tell President Trump if you think winning with Roy Moore is going to be easy for the Republican Party, you’re mistaken,” said Graham.

Republican Senator Tim Scott told ABC News it’s time for Moore to step aside.

“It is pretty clear to me that the best thing that Roy Moore could do for the country is to move on. The reality of it is that the allegations are still very strong and credible, and the denial has been weak. It has gotten a little stronger, but it’s still fairly weak. So, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many Republicans’ and conservatives in the Senate, it is time for us to turn the page because it is not about partisan politics. It’s not about electing Republicans versus Democrats, this is it’s about the character of our country,” explained Scott.

Moore has made it clear several times that he will continue to fight and has no plans of bowing out of the race. His opponent, Doug Jones shrugged off President Trump’s criticism. Jones said he believes voters are focused on the issues. The Democratic candidate also added that his record speaks for itself.

