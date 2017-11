× Madison Police searching for runaway child

MADISON, Ala. — Madison Police need everyone’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy that’s been declared a “runaway.”

Police describe Mykal Cherry Doonan as 4′ 9″ tall, weighing around 80 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. They say he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved Minecraft shirt, blue jeans, and a gray/green jacket.

If you have any information that could help Madison Police find Doonan, call 911 or (256) 772-5658.