It’s that time of year again! Mark your calendar with these upcoming Christmas parades

Need some help getting into the holiday spirit? Several Christmas parades are scheduled to take place across the Tennessee Valley!

Here is a list of upcoming parades you and your family can plan to enjoy.

🎄Trinity Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 at 10 a.m.

🎄Eva Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 at 11 a.m.

🎄Priceville Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

🎄Asbury Christmas Parade – Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m.

🎄Decatur Christmas Parade – Monday, December 4 at 6 p.m.

🎄Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade – Tuesday, December 5 at 6 p.m.

🎄Somerville Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 9 at 1 p.m.

🎄Hartselle Christmas Parade – Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m.