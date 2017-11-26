× Going to the ‘ship? SEC warns fans of counterfeit tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials representing the Southeastern Conference are warning fans to be wary of purchasing counterfeit tickets leading up to this weekend’s SEC Championship game at Mercedez-Benz Stadium between Georgia and Auburn.

Tickets for the game are already sold out, prompting fans to buy tickets from other vendors. The SEC is asking fans to beware of possible counterfeit or stolen tickets. Any individual in possession of a fake ticket will be denied access to the game.

The only authorized fan-to-fan ticket marketplace to buy verified tickets can be found at www.secsports.com.

How to spot a fake ticket

Valid tickets will have an authentic SEC holographic foil strip located on the back of the ticket. Within the foil, SEC circle logos and letters of the words “Southeastern Conference” should appear and disappear when slowly rotating the ticket back and forth. Also, the white lettering and the blue triangular panels on the front of the ticket are embossed and can be felt by rubbing a finger over those areas.

A “Ticket Validation Window” will be open at the main box office of Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. ET on the day of the game. The Ticket Validation Window is the only way to completely and accurately ensure the authenticity of a ticket.

The SEC Football Championship Game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 2nd!