× Florida Gators release statement confirming Dan Mullen as new head football coach

The rumors have been confirmed true in the case of Dan Mullen heading to coach the Florida Gators.

The University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced Sunday in a release that Dan Mullen would be the newest head football coach for the Florida Gators

Mullen has been the Mississippi State’s head coach for the past nine seasons. However, he’s no stranger to the Gators. Mullen was the offensive coordinator for the team from 2005-08 and was a major factor in the program winning two Southeastern Conference and BCS National Titles during his tenure.

“Megan and I are very excited to get back to Gainesville and the University of Florida,” Head Coach Dan Mullen said. “I have such great memories of the championships we won during our time here and have a love for Florida. We are happy to be coming back to such a supportive administration, staff, student body and fan base, which is the premier football program in the country.

Mullen retweeted the release from Florida on Sunday night, which you can read here.

Tim Tebow even chimed in on his thoughts of the new hire by tweeting, “Thrilled that #GatorNation gets a coach who accepts our Championship expectations! Congrats and welcome home @CoachDanMullen and Ms.Megan@ #LetsGet#4”