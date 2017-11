FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Fayetteville Tennessee are asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Lorena Nicole ‘Nicki’ Thompson.

Authorities say Thompson was last seen leaving her home in Fayetteville Friday and has not returned since.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fayetteville P.D. 931-433-4522, or Det. Sgt. Afisov at 931-212-0098.