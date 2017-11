Auburn fans from all over sported their orange and navy for the Iron Bowl. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 26 to 14, securing their spot at the SEC Championship in Atlanta against the Georgia Bulldogs.

In true Auburn fashion, Toomer’s Corner was covered in white following the double-digit win. But for those unable to make it to the game, they improvised.

