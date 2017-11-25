Skip the mall, shop small on Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS Ala. -- Small Business Saturday, November 25, 2017, is a great time to explore Downtown Athens, Huntsville, and Decatur's unique shopping opportunities.

Celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, Small Business Saturday helps shine a light on the small, independent businesses that keep our communities thriving. In fact, 86 percent of consumers say Small Business Saturday makes them want to "Shop Small" all year round.

And today, Saturday, November 25th, even more consumers and communities like Huntsville and Decatur are coming together to support all types of small businesses (from retail shops and restaurants to fitness studios and record stores) on Small Business Saturday!

By shopping our local businesses you help our community, our entrepreneurs, and our economy.

On Small Business Saturday take a selfie in front of a business or of your purchases and tag the business and #SmallBusinessSaturday!

History

In 2010, small businesses were hurting from an economy in recession. To support local places that make our communities strong, American Express launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving-- hoping to help bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Small business owners embrace the day, and the impact is felt on every corner. Through their own promotional efforts and customer outreach, small business owners generated an estimated $15.4 billion dollars on Small Business Saturday in 2016. https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/about?linknav=us-open-shopsmall-home-nationallanding-sbshistory