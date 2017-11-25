SEC fines Auburn $250,000 after fans storm field following Iron Bowl win over Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Fans couldn’t contain their excitement Saturday night after No. 6 Auburn defeated No.1 Alabama during the Iron Bowl. Hundreds rushed the field following the Tigers’ 26-14 win over the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, their celebration will cost Auburn a heavy fine.

The SEC announced the $250,000 fine a couple of hours after the Tiger’s victory. It was Auburn’s third fine for violating the conference’s policy prohibiting fan access to the competition area. Auburn also drew fines after a men’s basketball game against Kentucky in 2016 and a win over the Crimson Tide in 2013.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said, “Fans are expected to remain in the stands and avoid the safety concerns associated with rushing on to the playing field.”

Auburn will play Georgia in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next Saturday on WHNT.