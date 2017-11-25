Moe’s Original Bar B Que hosts Iron Bowl watch party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Moe's Original Bar B Que in Providence hosted an Iron Bowl watch party Saturday night. The room was full of Alabama and Auburn fans cheering on their teams, but in the end Auburn came out on top.

The Tigers defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl 26 -14. Alabama and Auburn football fans were on the edge of their seat during the entire game.

"It was a great game. Auburn was the best team. They won and they did a real good job. I think they will represent the state in Atlanta very well," Alabama fan Steve Rousseau said.

Auburn fan Crystal Hankey said the game was so close she didn't really know how it was going to turn out. "I was hoping Auburn would pull it out, but I don't know. Bama always finds a way to come back in the end," Hankey explained.

Hankey's friend Sonya Justice was a little disappointed Alabama didn't walk away with the win. "Alabama has always been a second-half team, a 4th quarter team. I was hoping and had my fingers crossed. I was pretty shocked we lost," Justice said.

But a football game isn't going to come between these two friends. "If it weren't Alabama versus Auburn I would have been for Auburn, but it was Alabama and Auburn. That was pretty rough, but that's not going to affect my attitude toward my girl," Justice said.

Alabama fan Steve Rousseau said he really wanted his team to win, but said just being surrounded by fellow football fans was a great experience while watching the Iron Bowl.

"When the big game is over with for the most part we are all for the same cause. I wish the Auburn Tigers the best," Rousseau said

"I mean it was exciting. I would have loved to be down on The Plains, but this was super fun at Moe's Original Bar B Que.