Limestone County couple displaced after cooking fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - A Limestone County family was displaced following a cooking fire Saturday evening. Officials tell WHNT it happened during the last quarter of the Iron Bowl.

Owens Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a mobile home fire on Old Elkmont Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the stove shooting flames from the back of the house. The couple inside was cooking during the Iron Bowl and walked away from the stove. When they noticed the fire, they attempted to put it out. However, they were unsuccessful and ran outside. It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to put the fire out.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross helped set the couple up with a place to stay for the night.

The Owens Volunteer Fire Department wants to remind the public to always pay attention when they're cooking. It's easy to get distracted, but fire officials say these types of fires are preventable.