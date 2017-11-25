Iron Bowl 2017 Forecast

Whether you’re watching from here in the Tennessee Valley or you’re watching form Jordan-Hare Stadium, the weather for the Iron Bowl is looking good this year!

Clouds will be increasing ahead of a cold front early in the day. The front will move through this afternoon, without much fanfare. A few spotty showers are possible across the Tennessee Valley, but Auburn looks dry all day. Any rain that pops up will be light and brief.

Temperatures are perfectly seasonable for this time of year. That means highs in the low 60s across the Northern Alabama, and in the mid 60s down in Auburn. After the sunsets temperatures drop into the 50s and likely stay there through the 4th quarter.

Once the cold front moves out this evening clouds will clear out quickly. That allows temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight.

If you’re not going to make it to Auburn today, remember you can watch the game right here on WHNT News 19!