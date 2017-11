AUBURN, Ala. — It’s game day! No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 6 Auburn Saturday afternoon at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Alabama (11-0) puts their undefeated record on the line when they travel to Auburn (9-2).

The winner will face Georgia in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 2.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.