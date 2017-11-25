× 11th earthquake detected in Alabama this year

TRINITY, Ala. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey a small earthquake was detected in north Alabama early Saturday morning near Trinity Mountain.

The USGS says the quake had a magnitude of 2.2 and was about 5.6 miles southwest of the ton of Trinity, Alabama. It happened at 4:07 a.m. local time and stretched about 2.1 miles below the surface.

This is at least the 11th earthquake detected in Alabama this year, according to USGS.