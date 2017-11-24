× The town of Douglas needs volunteers to help add some Christmas cheer to the town

DOUGLAS, Ala. — The town of Douglas needs volunteers with some Christmas spirit to help make the town a little brighter for Christmases to come.

Things have been looking merry and bright during Christmas in the town for the last few years, ever since the city of Orange Beach surplused Christmas street lights to the town. The city even went as far as bringing the lights all the way up to Marshall County, and a local electric company put them up for free. “We never had Christmas lights before,” explained Douglas Mayor Corey Hill.

Hill stayed in touch with the city leaders down south and found out there’s another opportunity to augment the Christmas spirit in his Marshall County town. “I got a call a few months ago that they are cleaning out their cupboard, so to speak, and they have more Christmas lights if we want them. I don’t know the exact amount, but it’s going to be substantial to what we got last time. We only got 20 last time.”

But, there’s an issue. “My dilemma is I’ve got to go get them or somebody has to go get them. We’ve got to get a big box truck or something such as that, so I’m looking for volunteers.”

Volunteers that can either use their own truck or drive a rented truck down during normal business hours. “When this happened before we actually had seven or eight people volunteer to bring the lights to us,” Hill said. They’re hoping that Christmas spirit comes out again. “They’ve got to be out of their storage by the end of the year,” Hill added.

The new lights should be enough to cover a good part of the town, and the town is getting them for free. “Those lights are about $400 a piece for the cheapest ones we can find, so that’s a big deal to a town the size of Douglas,” Hill said.

All they’re lacking now are people to set up to the plate. “We’ve gotten so many positive comments about our parade and our Christmas lights, and we’re just so thankful that we’re able to provide that for the citizens of Douglas,” Hill said.

If you can volunteer, call own Hall at (256) 593-9531.

When the town first got the lights a few years ago, it also put on its first Christmas parade. This year’s Christmas parade will be on December 4 at 6 p.m. It runs down Highway 75, the same route as the homecoming parade. There will be free events at the town hall afterward. A local choir will sing, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for pictures, and there will be free Christmas cookies and hot chocolate.