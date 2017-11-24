New church to offer special morning midweek service for seniors, those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Refuge Church is making a way for Alzheimer's or dementia patients to find a church home that meets their specific needs. Refuge Church Jones Valley is finding a spot inside an assisted living community.

The happiness is contagious at Thrive at Jones Farm. Dozens of senior residents live at the new facility, but there's just one thing missing in their new home.

"A full service with the hymns and a sermon, and things that people have started missing in their life because they just don't go anymore," Michelle Anderson, Community Relations Director, said.

But, Refuge Church Pastor Jason Parks and the congregation are changing that.

"We're anxious to bring that in and really fill that need for folks," Anderson said.

Refuge Church is opening its third location in the dining area of Thrive.

"It was just important for us to minister to people and community that may feel forgotten, or may feel like there isn't anything for them," Parks said. "So, this campus is going to be open to the entire community, but our focus is really going to be on senior citizens in our community who just don't feel comfortable driving at night, or those in our community that have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia."

Beginning next Wednesday, November 29, seniors and the community may attend church services at Thrive beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesdays.

"Caregiving is tough, and it's stressful," Parks said. "We just want to be a resource for people in the community."

Thrive cares for dozens of residents with Alzheimer's and Dementia in the Memory Care Unit. The staff understands the challenge of fitting church services into the routine.

"They're grieving that community, and so to provide a place where they can come and just experience the love of God, experience the love of other people and just receive some 'soul care,'" Parks said. "That's important to us."

The services will include a message from the Bible and hymns. The first service is next Wednesday.