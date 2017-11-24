Meet Trevor the WHNT Tree-teorologist at this year’s Tinsel Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how steadfast are your branches! The seventh annual Tinsel Trail is officially underway and there are green boughs aplenty.

Big Spring Park hosts around 300 trees every year, each one lovingly decorated and sponsored by local businesses and families. The holiday installation is fun for the whole family, and best of all it’s completely free!

Double tap if you’re ready for Friday!! #TinselTrail2017 #DowntownHSV A post shared by Tinsel Trail – Huntsville (@tinseltrail) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Visitors can spot fun tree concepts like Cookie Monster, Star Wars, a toilet, construction elves, Mrs. Claus. There are so many creative Christmas trees and plenty of beautifully decorated traditional trees as well.

The crew here at WHNT News 19 decided to personify our fir as Trevor the Tree-teorologist and he is ready for a live shot with the holiday forecast!

Trevor the tree-teorologist is ready for the lighting Friday night in @downtownhsv Are you?! Friday, November 24 at 6:30pm don’t miss the official tree lighting and all the decorations on this year’s @tinseltrail 🎄 A post shared by WHNT News 19 (@whntnews19) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

If you are visiting the Tinsel Trail, be sure to stop and take a selfie with Trevor and tag us using #valleywx and #TinselTrail, or you can send it to us using the submit your photo button below. Your photo could make it on air during a WHNT News 19 newscast.

The Tinsel Trail will be open every day until January third.

34.729611 -86.586003