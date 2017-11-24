Hundreds turn out for Black Friday at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Shoppers worked off some Thanksgiving turkey at Parkway Place Mall on Friday morning. Hundreds of people turned out for deals offered by retailers for Black Friday.

The cold weather didn’t stop the party from going on at the mall. “We’ve just been out here trying to stay warm,” said shopper Abatha Harrelson.

For some, Parkway Place was their second stop of the night, into the early morning. “We showed up about 6 o’clock in the afternoon because that’s what time they opened up. Got some bath towels, so success right?” said shopper, Edward Roberts.

Shoppers waited for the doors to open at 6 a.m. In the meantime, we handed out some WHNT News 19 gloves to keep shoppers warm.

But it’s more than just the shopping experience that retailers keep in mind. Marketing Director, Molly Mitchell, says they keep the deals to Black Friday in order to let families and employees spend time together on Thanksgiving.

“Families should enjoy Black Friday with their families and not feel that rush that they’re going to miss Thanksgiving if they’re not at the store,” said Mitchell.

Doorbusters and prizes lasted all day. “Shopping on Black Friday is a family tradition,” said Mitchell. “We want to preserve that and make it fun and reward our shoppers for coming out today.”