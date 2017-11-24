Fight breaks out on Thanksgiving night causing Alabama’s largest mall to shut down early

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A fight broke out on Black Friday “Eve” forcing the mall to close 40 minutes early and shoppers to leave the deals until Friday.

According to our partners at AL.com, Hoover police and firefighters responded to Riverchase Galleria around 11:20 p.m. to at least one fight on the mall’s second floor. There were also reports of shots being fired but officials say no evidence of gunfire was found.

Cell phone video surfaced on Facebook showing a fight between two girls. One victim was reportedly treated by Hoover Fire paramedics for minor injuries. There were no reports of hospitalization and the fights were said to have been of a personal nature, not over the sales or shopping.

AL.com reports that no arrests were made and officials released this statement at about 9:45 a.m. Friday:

“Last night at approximately 11:20 P.M., Hoover Police responded to a fight outside of Buckle at the Riverchase Galleria. Officers arrived to find two juvenile females engaged in a physical altercation with a group of by-standers watching. The participants were separated and identified by officers. They were treated by paramedics for minor injuries. The fight was not related to post-Thanksgiving sales. No arrests were made in this incident. Approximately one hour prior to the fight call, police received reports of shots being fired outside the mall near the Macy’s parking lot. Officers responded and no evidence of gunfire was located. No major incidents were reported at the Galleria or any of the city’s other shopping facilities. As previously reported, Hoover Police will have extra officers on site at our retail areas throughout the holiday season to ensure the safety and security of the patrons and stores in our city.”