× Douglas Police: Man flown to hospital after driving combine off a bridge

DOUGLAS, Ala. — Officials say a man operating a combine drove off a bridge at the intersection of Wind Mill Rd. and Mt. Hebron Rd. on Friday.

Douglas police and fire crews responded and the man was flown to Huntsville Hospital. Officials say he has several broken bones but he is expected to be okay.

No further details have been released at this time.