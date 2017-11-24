× Arkansas fires head football coach Bret Bielema less than an hour after loss to Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas has fired Bret Bielema only minutes after the Razorbacks lost to Missouri in a wild, back-and-forth game. Missouri inched ahead with five seconds to go.

The firing came within the hour after the loss.

The Razorbacks finished the year at 4-8.

Bielema had a 29-34 record over five seasons at Arkansas and led the team to three straight bowl appearances. He came to the SEC from Wisconsin.