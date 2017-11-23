Tinsel Trail 2017 kicks off November 24 with official tree lighting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The official tree lighting of Tinsel Trail is tomorrow night! People at Big Spring Park were making their final decorating touches today.

Each tree has its own unique style. “Our cowboy hat just throws off our Texas theme. You have our little bandanas, it’s part of our uniform at work which is pretty cool,” explained Fire and Spice Tex-Mex Smokehouse manager Aaliah James.

The seventh annual Tinsel Trail official lighting ceremony kicks off Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Big Spring Park hosts around 300 trees, each one decorated and sponsored by a local business or family. Angela Walker, the Huntsville Community Drumline CEO and Founder, took some time today to marvel at the works of art. “It’s just absolutely fabulous, I’m pretty excited. The rest of the trees out here are fabulous as well.”

Walker says it’s an event she never misses. “Every year, especially when I have a tree out here. It’s always great to come out, just kind of gets you in the Christmas spirit,” she says.

Visitors can find construction elves, Mrs. Claus, even WHNT’s own Trevor the Tree-teorologist! The Tinsel Trail will be open every day until January third.