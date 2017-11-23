Scottsboro church set to serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - It takes a lot of community support to put on Randall's Chapel's Thanksgiving feast. "A lot of times people don't have family, so they come up here and eat with us and we'll be their family for that day," said chief cook Tom Brewer.

Serving more than 1,200 people every year for the past 12 years takes a lot of work. "We take about three or four days to prepare for it ahead of time," said Brewer. "We have a lot of volunteers from our church. We have volunteers from other churches."

Outside of the church members, many local businesses contribute to making the meal a success. "We have turkey. We have dressing. We have ham. We have sweet potato casserole." Organizers said there will be every type of dessert you can imagine.

Dinner will be served on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church, but the need for volunteers doesn't end with the meal itself. "When we get through after serving 1,200 people we have a big mess to clean up and that's when we could use some volunteers," said Brewer.

Volunteers are needed from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to help clean up. Randall's Chapel said their dinner is always highly anticipated. "You know the word says love your brother, love your neighbor. And that's our way of saying we love our neighbors," says Brewer. And they can't wait to see all of their loving neighbors on Thanksgiving Day.