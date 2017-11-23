× International Space Station crew enjoys Thanksgiving 250 miles above Earth

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION – The six members aboard the International Space Station took some time to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, albeit a little unusual compared to the celebrations on Earth. According to the ISS’ Twitter account, “The meal included some traditional dishes processed for spaceflight and a special treat of lettuce grown and harvested in space!”

The crew enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner as they orbited the Earth at an altitude of 250 miles. Their turkey day dinner came after a full day of research and maintenance work, allowing them an off-duty day Friday, Nov. 24 to enjoy the view of the planet from their orbital laboratory. pic.twitter.com/AqDA8bS8nT — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) November 24, 2017

The three Americans, two Russians and one Italian ripped into single-serving bags of mashed potatoes, candied yams, cornbread stuffing and cranberry-apple dessert.

Commander Randy Bresnik says he’ll miss his wife’s home cooking, but will appreciate next year’s Thanksgiving that much more.

Joe Acaba says celebrating in space is “a special treat” all its own.

