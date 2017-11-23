× Identical twins thankful to be alive this holiday season; gives a lot of credit to Downtown Rescue Mission

HUTNSVILLE, Ala. — Marcus Shine has been through a lot in his lifetime. “I had a heart attack in 2014, and I have a defibrillator in my heart to make it tick,” Shine explained.

Before his health scare, he said he was homeless and a drug addict. “I came to the Downtown Rescue Mission in 2011, I was homeless and I went through their program. I graduated their program in 2012,” Shine said.

His twin brother Jeffery Shine also fell on hard times. “At one point in time this year I was in the hospital. I had blood clots on both of my legs and lungs. For a while we didn`t know if I was going to be in a great situation, but I give all praise and glory to God. I’m thankful I’m still here today,” Jeffery Shine said.

During that time, Jeffery and his family wound up homeless for three months, too. Both Jeffery and Marcus have moved past that time in their lives and now have a warm place to sleep.

They give a lot of credit to The Downtown Rescue Mission. “I love this place. The Downtown Rescue Mission saved my life,” Marcus Shine said.

Both Jeffery and Marcus consider the rescue mission family and this family stepped up for them and everyone in need by providing a hot Thanksgiving meal.

The Downtown Rescue Mission said they served 500 meals on Thanksgiving.