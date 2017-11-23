× Hundreds of shoppers get a head-start on Black Friday Shopping Deals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Many families skipped the turkey altogether this year, to stand in line to buy the hottest gadgets and electronics.

That was certainly the case at Best Buy on University Drive, Thursday night. Hundreds lined up for the doors to open at 5 on Thanksgiving Day.

Naturally, for those who are in it for the thrill of the chase, first comes the lull of the line.

“Early bird gets the worm,” says veteran holiday shopper, Cynthia Blake.

This is old hat for Blake. She’s been standing in early Black Friday lines like these for 20 years.

“Get here as early as possible as you can. You know, because you don’t know how many they have on hand, so if you want to be guaranteed to have one, you have to get here first,” she recommends.

Cynthia was bested this year, for the “first in line” prize. Richard Sandoval and his family were so dedicated, they spent the night in their car.

“We got here last night at 8:30,” Sandoval bragged.

Both groups told WHNT they were seeking the same item, and they considered it the deal of a lifetime.

“It’s a smart TV, 4K ultra, for $179, regular price is $500,” explained Sandoval.

When the doors opened, there was no mad dash, no stampede – Huntsville Police made sure of that.

There was an unmistakable excitement in the air, amid retail chaos.

“If you’re lucky [enough] to get one, well good. If not, your loss,” joked Sandoval.

After securing his flat screen, Sandoval took off for other must-haves across the store.

“We’re looking at some iPads, some Beats by Dre and a surround system for the house,” he says.

As the crowd continued to trickle in, it became apparent, the only thing not fully stocked, was personal space. New lines formed, just moments after the main one outside subsided.

Through it all, maybe because of it all, Sandoval said it was well worth it.

“We’re making memories, you know what I mean? We can look back years and say, you remember the time we went to Best Buy and whatever? And we stayed out in the car?” he said.

Cynthia decisively called Thursday a success.

“We all got what we wanted, and see? The Amazon Fire Sticks too for $24.99,” she boasted.

She added, she can’t wait to do it all again Friday morning.

“We still have some stores to go through,” Blake added.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of shopping invading the Thanksgiving Holiday, but both groups we spoke to said, they’re getting the best of both worlds.

Cynthia actually went home for a little bit earlier in the day, and had already cooked her family dinner.

The Sandovals planned on having their turkey, as a celebratory post game meal.

As for Best Buy, they’ll be open until 1 a.m. Thursday, and reopen 8 a.m. Friday.