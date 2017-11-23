Break-in caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - In the dark of the night on November 2, a random car pulled into the parking lot of the Rage Studio on Florence Boulevard.

What happened next was anything but random - it was premeditated.

The burglary suspect busted through the front door and headed straight for the cash register. After pulling it loose, he tripped up while making his exit. Nothing was inside the register and the burglar left with nothing.

Most Wanted

Muscle Shoals Police have this week`s Most Wanted.

Michael Ryan Keeling: Investigators say there are outstanding warrants for Keeling on theft of property and criminal trespassing charges.

Mitchell Carl Myrick: Arrest warrant for a driving while revoked charge.

Help authorities bring these people to justice. Call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 256-386-8685. You can also text tips to 274637.