Alabama joins 12-state coalition supporting expanded travel ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state of Alabama has joined a coalition of 12 states in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the Trump administration’s expanded travel ban affecting eight countries that could pose a security risk to the United States.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the coalition of states filed a friend of the court brief in support of the executive order that was blocked by a U.S. Circuit Court in Hawaii. The new order expands the previous travel ban of citizens from nations that pose a security risk to add the countries of Chad, North Korea, and Venezuela to the list that also includes Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

“The President of the United States has the constitutional authority to take steps to protect the security of American citizens,” observed Attorney General Marshall. “The Trump administration’s travel ban is aimed at a select few countries which present a risk to American citizens by either posing as state sponsors of terrorism or are unwilling or unable to implement proper vetting procedures to ensure their citizens are not terrorists.”

Alabama joined Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia in filing the amicus brief.