US Navy Aircraft crashes into Pacific Ocean

Associated Press — Japan’s defense minister says eight of the crew and passengers on a plane that crashed while en route to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier have been found, but it’s unclear if they’re alive.

The Defense Ministry says it had no information on their condition.

A spokesman quoted Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera as telling reporters Wednesday that the C-2 aircraft crashed into the Pacific about 90 miles northwest of Okinotorishima, a Japanese atoll. It was taking part in an ongoing joint U.S.-Japan naval exercise.

The U.S. Navy says the aircraft was carrying 11 crew and passengers.