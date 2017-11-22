This treat-tossing dog camera makes it easy to play while you’re away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What’s the worst part about leaving home and going to work each day?

If you instantly thought about how much of a drag it is to leave your four-legged friend at home by itself, then the Furbo will be right up your alley.

Acting as a window into the user’s home or apartment, Furbo is a two-way pet camera to hear and speak to your dog when you’re out of the house. But what really sets this device apart is the treat-dispensing system that actually pops your pooch's favorite munchies across the room, creating an interactive and playful element to the device.

The setup process truly takes less than a few minutes-- download the app, plug it in, connect to wifi, add treats, and you’re ready to play!

To test Furbo we had a few participating ‘guinea pigs': Sister pups Shelby and Kensi and…Pepper the cat.

Note: Furbo is designed specifically to be used for dogs— buttttt, we couldn’t help but give into our curiosity.

The device holds over 100 pieces of any rounded treats and, with the swipe of a treat icon within the app, a treat is launched into the air for your pet to capture or chase.

Furbo has a 160° wide-angle camera with night vision and a built-in microphone and speaker.

You also get real-time push alerts to your smartphone notifying you of barking, lots of movement, or even a person caught on camera.

We found that the cat loved chasing treats just as much as the dogs did.

And fair warning... when you have the ability to constantly check in and play with your pet remotely, it's all you ever want to do.

You may be thinking, wouldn't a dog, or even a cat, be able to knock the Furbo over after discovering the source of their tossed treats? During the development process of Furbo, many dogs of different sizes, breeds, and personalities tested out the sturdiness of Furbo. There's doubled-sided tape on the bottom of the Furbo to prevent it from being knocked over.

Furbo offers a lot of fun, but it comes with a hefty price. The Furbo is $200-$250 depending on where you get it. But if you're a pet owner who's looking for a device option to check in on and play with your pet, we think it's worth it for the design and quality.