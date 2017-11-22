Thanksgiving grocery shoppers hit the stores last minute in person and online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Grocery stores around Madison County are packed, as shoppers rush to get everything they need before tomorrow's big day. But, some people are also choosing to skip the hassle, and still end up with a delicious meal.

Harley Tripp, Kroger Assistant Store Manager, said their store has been slammed all day.

"The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is usually one of our busiest days out of the entire year because everybody's coming in, getting their last-minute items, getting all their dinner stuff to get ready for tomorrow," she said.

Some of those last-minute items include things you might want to add to your list now. "A lot of times people don't think about you know, the cutlery, the cleaning products to clean their stainless, clean their fine china, things like that," Tripp explained.

Customer Jimmy Steely came up from Auburn to spend Thanksgiving with his mother. When it comes to grocery shopping on this particular week, he says he tries to be prepared, "Mostly ahead of time, just getting last-minute stuff."

Steely's cart is stocked just in time for a good meal, but come Thursday, "The Iron Bowl's in Auburn so I have to go back. If I try to go back Friday or Saturday the traffic is just going to be a nightmare," he said.

Until then, traffic at the grocery store will be the problem.

Kroger will be open until 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, for all of your last-minute needs.

While some people are trying to get that last can of cranberry sauce, or fighting the crowds for a parking spot, Shipt is busy delivering groceries right to your door.

"We do a lot of deliveries during the holidays, individually it varies," said Shipt Shopper, Karrie Schrader.

With the ongoing trend of people choosing to shop online, Shipt Shopper Karrie Schrader said it's because, "The stores are packed, and the traffic. Members have the opportunity to be at their homes doing things they would not be able to do if they were out running around in the grocery store."

Zac Jones said he hasn't stepped foot in a grocery store all year, but he found out about Shipt a couple of months ago and hasn't looked back since.

"Generally speaking I can place an order and have my groceries within about two hours," he said.

He said on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, using Shipt was a no-brainer.

"I am not someone who enjoys shopping to begin with, much less getting into a grocery store on a day when everybody is going to be there. So, it's something I'd much rather just pay someone to do the grocery shopping for me, and it makes my life way more convenient," Jones explained.

And when you're already dealing with the hustle and bustle of a holiday, you can't beat the convenience.