Roy Moore’s communications director leaves the campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Roy Moore campaign confirmed via statement that Communications Director John Rogers has left the campaign.

Campaign Chair Bill Armistead is quoted in the statement as saying, “As we all know, campaigns make changes throughout the duration of the campaign, as do those working in the campaign. John made the decision to leave the campaign last Friday – any representations to the contrary are false – and we wish him well.”

The release does not list a replacement, instead directing inquiries that would typically go to Rogers to go to the Deputy Campaign Manager, Hannah Ford.