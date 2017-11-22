Public invited to ceremony honoring Capt. (ret.) Mike Rose on Wednesday, November 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Retired Captain Mike Rose captured the country's attention when he received the military's highest award: the Medal of Honor.

We aired a number of stories about his service on WHNT News 19 before and after the ceremony. Many people called and emailed to ask how they could thank this American Hero.

Capt. Rose is as humble as he is heroic when it comes to his service in the U.S. Army.

"It's a collective effort," Capt. Rose said. "The infantryman can't do his job unless he gets the ammunition and the food, the clothing he needs."

President Donald Trump awarded Rose the Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War. Now, we all have an opportunity to show our appreciation.

The City of Huntsville and the Madison County Military Heritage Commission is hosting a Medal of Honor Celebration on Wednesday, November 29th. It's happening at the county courthouse from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The city said the ceremony includes a Medal of Honor unveiling at the Hall of Heroes display. Captain Rose is also proud to be in the hall.

"I'm just proud to be able to stand next to anybody who is in uniform and has served," Capt. Rose said.