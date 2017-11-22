× Local mother and son write a children’s book reminding people of the importance of family time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A heartwarming story is now available on bookshelves. One local boy and his mom took their night out in Huntsville and put it to paper.

“Date Night with Mom” serves as a reminder this holiday season of how important quality family time can be

At first glance, Mason Balbo looks like any other 9-year-old kid with a love for books. However, this third-grader is a published author inspired by a night out with his mom.

“We had fun and we wanted to keep it for forever but we figured if we put it on our phone it might get deleted,” Mason explained

A sentiment his co-author, and mom Maryann shared as well. “It was very rewarding to be able to have this experience with him. I felt like we weren’t really connecting and it was an opportunity for us to spend some time together.”

The book takes readers on a journey through downtown Huntsville with beautiful illustrations.

“Mom and I held hands and walked around downtown. There are so many pretty flowers and statues. We saw the courthouse shops and restaurants,” Mason reads from an excerpt in his book.

The words were written by a student who loves to learn. “So now Mason is gonna go through all the classes from the pre-k all the way to the eighth grade and talk about the writing process,” his Principal Beth Mattingly said.

Mason also hopes to inspire his classmates saying, “I hope they write books too.”

Date night doesn’t have to cost a thing because those moments are priceless. “It can just be putting your phone down and walking around a beautiful downtown like we have here in Huntsville,” Maryann encourages.

Mason’s favorite part of it all? Spending time with his mom.

You can purchase the book in stores at Learning Express, Harrison Brothers, U G White Mercantile and Envy Boutique. You can find it online on Amazon, Facebook, and the “Date Night with Mom’ website.