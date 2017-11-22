Iron Bowl rivalry fuels college scholarship fundraising competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --The Iron Bowl rivalry has been taken off the football field and is doing some good for our community. A new scholarship fund created by the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville is placing alumni from the University of Alabama and the Auburn University in a head-to-head competition to raise money for college scholarships.

An online scoreboard is tracking donations to both of the school's scholarship funds. The scholarships will go to Madison County high school seniors who are planning to go to either university.

"We're doing this now because of course, the Iron Bowl is coming up Saturday. Everybody's excited about that," said Stuart Obermann, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville. "We know there's a ton of excitement around the football game, a lot of Alabama fans, a lot of Auburn fans, so this is another way to show their team spirit and support students, local students who would like to attend their school of choice."

Currently, Alabama leads with $12,500, but Auburn is not far behind with $7,900. Obermann said he hopes the scholarship competition is as fierce as the competition on the football field.

"If one team or the other isn't victorious on Saturday, then maybe they'll have the largest scholarship fund which is another victory," Obermann said.

The scholarships will be awarded through a competitive application process. The first scholarships will be given to students entering college in the fall of 2018.