× Guntersville woman charged with sex crimes, electronic devices being investigated

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Law enforcement arrested a Guntersville woman Monday, November 20, and charged her with Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12 years of age.

Anna Marie Gomez, 30, has been booked into the county jail. Her bond is set at $1,000,000.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and they’re waiting on the forensic evaluation of electronic devices found in Gomez’s home. After the evaluation is completed authorities say that more charges will likely be filed, including federal charges.