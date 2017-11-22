× Doug Jones’ campaign calls Roy Moore an “abuser” in new attack ad

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Doug Jones’ campaign released a new ad Wednesday that directly labels his opponent, Roy Moore, as an abuser.

According to the Jones campaign, this is a digital-only ad, at least for now. Name by name, the new Doug Jones for Senate ad shows each Roy Moore accuser along with a photo from the timeframe they allege misconduct.

“I think the timing is pretty good and it signals a real outreach to the GOP voter, one who does have a hesitation for voting for Roy Moore,” said WHNT News 19 Political Analyst John Meredith.

Following the list of names the announcer asks, “Will we make their abuser a U.S. Senator?”

“He could have used pedophile, he could have used molester, abuser in terms of this issue is probably one of the softer terms you could have used,” said Meredith.

The ad was released just one day after Jones made a promise to a group of Huntsville voters to stick to issues facing Alabamians.

“We’re going to stay true, okay? We’re going to stay true, we’re going to talk about the issues,” Jones told the crowd at First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday night.

We asked the Jones campaign if releasing this ad contradicts a pledge to stick to the issues. They sent us this statement:

“This is about doing what`s right. These women should know they are believed and that people will hold Roy Moore accountable.’

But Meredith believes Jones is walking a razor’s edge.

“Sure, you can run this sort of secondary front if you like, but I think you’re going to win more votes whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, talking to people about issues that affect them directly,” said Meredith.

As we inch closer to the finish line, Meredith believes the public will see more ads like these and more fierce refutes from the Moore campaign.

“He has a very loyal following and to his credit, he’s earned that over the years,” added Meredith.

You’ll see many other Jones ads on the air this weekend, especially if you watch the Iron Bowl. According to public election records, Doug Jones is spending 80 thousand dollars airing spots during the big game.

At this point, Roy Moore hasn’t bought any commercial time during the game but he has bought several both during and after it’s over.