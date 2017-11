Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AL.com) - Jarrett Stidham was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Wednesday, the award's selection committee announced.

The Auburn quarterback is up for the award, which is given annually to the nation's best player with ties to the state of Texas. Stidham, who was born in Kentucky, grew up in Stephenville, Texas and attended Baylor as a freshman before sitting out the 2016 season and transferring to Auburn in the spring.

