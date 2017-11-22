Alabama fugitive captured in Georgia

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an escaped inmate is back in custody.

Deputies say authorities with the DeKalb County, Georgia police department found 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon and took him into custody without incident.

Vernon is accused of kidnapping another man and taking him from Elmore County to Georgia before releasing him. Police said he also stole the man’s car after tying him up.

Vernon is now in the Dekalb County Georgia Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama.