20:20 Ministries Outreach opens new location for community assistance

WOODVILLE, Ala. – 20:20 Ministries Outreach first started door to door in Woodville serving families in need. “We started praying about it and we knew the Lord was wanting us to form some kind of outreach effort,” said Zack Harbin, President and Founder of 20:20 Ministries.

After years of providing meals, free haircuts and clothing to the community, they opened their first location downtown. Volunteers from the community have stepped up to provide the rent and utilities for the new building. “What we’ve been able to do now is start a thrift store and what’s great about it is that with everything covered, we’re able to take every single dime we get and put it right back in the community,” said Harbin.

Items from clothes and shoes, to hats, and even jewelry are available for purchase. “A lot of people have donated a lot of stuff. As quick as it’s coming out it’s coming back in.”

The store is also taking anonymous sign up cards for anyone who is looking for or knows someone needing extra assistance. “Most assistance is tied to Jackson County. Most of it comes out of the city of Scottsboro. A lot of times people will not apply because they don’t want to really realize yes we do need help,” said Mayor Steve Helms.

The city is more than thrilled to offer direct help to neighbors right outside their doorsteps. “We can move all of this stuff to the side and have meals in here,” said Harbin. ‘We can do anything we want to do in here.”

Once the store is settled, they plan on hosting community events again once a month.