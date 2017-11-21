MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Roy Moore’s campaign called a news conference for Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson is set to address “recent developments related to false accusations levied against Judge Roy Moore.”
WATCH LIVE: Roy Moore campaign spokesperson holds news conference about sexual assault allegations
-
WATCH: Roy Moore campaign calls news conference with attorney to address sexual misconduct allegations
-
Roy Moore won’t debate Doug Jones; campaign declines WHNT News 19 invitation
-
As GOP lawmakers discuss Roy Moore stepping aside, state election official says he can’t be removed from the ballot
-
Court records dispute Moore campaign claim that he had additional contact with accuser, presided over her divorce
-
Alabama governor and her biggest GOP challenger express concern over Roy Moore allegations
-
-
Roy Moore campaign battling reports that Moore was paid a million dollars by religious nonprofit
-
Roy Moore, through attorney, “demands” release of yearbook that Moore allegedly signed, wants analysis done
-
New accuser says Roy Moore violently sexually assaulted her when she was 16
-
Washington Post: Woman claims Roy Moore initiated sexual encounter with her; she was 14
-
Alabama GOP Committee holds special meeting to discuss allegations against Roy Moore
-
-
Change in Plans VP Mike Pence will not visit Huntsville on Monday for Luther Strange campaign
-
WATCH: New accuser expected to claim that Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor
-
NRSC pulls joint fundraising agreement with Roy Moore campaign