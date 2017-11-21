Traveling This Week? Check Our Thanksgiving Travel Forecast First!

If you’re one of the 40-50 million Americans that will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year, check out the forecast for your trip before heading out! Fortunately, most of us will experience fair weather during any holiday road-trips this week.

High pressure in the Southeast:

A cold front will be moving through the Southeast Wednesday. The only place with enough moisture for a few showers to develop along the front will be across Florida, where scattered showers will be possible Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will build in behind the cold front, so everywhere else in the Southeast US will have fair skies and cool temperatures through Friday.

Another dry front will move through the Southeast Saturday night, so if you’re driving back home Sunday be sure to bundle up!

Heating Up in the Southwest:

The forecast will be dry across the Southwest, but hot! Record Warmth is possible across Western Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada.

Cool across the Central US:

While the Southwest is sweating, the Midwest will be seasonably cool. A series of cold fronts will swing through, keeping a chill in the air through Thanksgiving and this weekend.

The plains will get a brief warm up for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, before the next bast of cold air comes in on Saturday.

Potentially Messy Weather for the Northeast:

The same cold front moving through the Southeast will bring scattered showers all the way up the East Coast Wednesday.

The low pressure associated with that front will bring a wintry mix on Wednesday across the Northeast, but it will clear out by Thanksgiving Day.

Another storm system could bring some snow again by Friday, so if you’ll be there through the weekend bring your winter coat and boots!

Rain in the Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is really the only ‘trouble spot’ for holiday travel this Thanksgiving. A series of disturbances will bring scattered showers through the weekend. Areas of the Northern Rockies, from Wyoming to Montana, could get a hit of ice and snow this Thanksgiving too.