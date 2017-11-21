President Trump weighs in on Alabama senate race, stopping just short of endorsing Moore

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – President Donald Trump weighed in on the US Senate race in Alabama, just under two weeks after allegations surfaced that Moore had sexual contact with a fourteen-year-old girl, that he frequently pursued teenagers while he was in his early thirties, and that he violently sexually assaulted a sixteen-year-old waitress after offering her a ride home.

Asked if he would speak about Moore, President Trump said, “I can tell you one thing for sure, we don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, [Doug] Jones. I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible on the border. It’s terrible on the military.”

As for the sexual misconduct allegations, Trump says of Moore, “Well, he denies. Look, he denies it. If you look at what is really going on, if you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And you have to listen to him also.”

TRUMP ON MOORE: President Trump says, "Roy Moore denies it, that's all I can say. He denies it. And by the way, he totally denies it." #alpolitics #ALSen pic.twitter.com/jyYgM7cTFK — David Kumbroch WHNT (@davidknews) November 21, 2017

When pressed later, President Trump added, “Roy Moore denies it, that’s all I can say. He denies it. And by the way, he totally denies it.”

Asked about the wave of sexual harassment and sexual abuse allegations more generally, the president said, “I think it’s a very special time, because a lot of things are coming out. And I think that’s good for our society. And I think it’s very, very good for women. And I’m very happy a lot of these things are coming out. And I’m very happy it’s being exposed.”