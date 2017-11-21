LSU loss turns into lesson for Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Auburn has become acclimated to a survive-and-advance mentality.

In the immediate aftermath of Auburn's loss at LSU, Gus Malzahn stuck to several talking points with his team: First, the Tigers were not out of the SEC West race yet. Second, the margin for error to stay in contention was nonexistent. Lastly, Auburn would need to finish 5-0 to reach the SEC Championship.

No. 6 Auburn (9-2, 6-1 SEC) has notched four wins since and will play No. 1 Alabama for the SEC West title in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

