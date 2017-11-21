Local stores are preparing for Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The holiday shopping countdown is on, and many communities are once again encouraging consumers to think small when it comes time to buy.

Small Business Saturday is happening on November 25 this year, and it's a day that's meant to encourage people to shop at small and local brick and mortar businesses.

"It's always been a dream of mine to own a women's boutique," says Michael Gilliam, owner of the Southern Grace Boutique.

Southern Grace Boutique participates in Small Business Saturday every year and they are preparing their store for the crowd. "We always serve little snacks. You know it just helps us get to know our local people," says Gilliam.

She says the experience you receive at a smaller store doesn't compare to shopping at the bigger corporations. "We are very personal with our customers. We get to know them. We know their kids' names, their grandparents. You know so we just work very closely with them."

Shopping helps your neighborhood stores and saves you a little extra cash in merchandise and gas. "Instead of traveling to say Huntsville or wherever else, you know we may carry the same thing," says Gilliam. It also keeps money in the city through taxes. Taxes that help pave roads, improve schools and build up the economy in your community.