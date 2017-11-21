Justin Ward becoming go to guy for UAH basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH men's basketball team lost three of its best players from last year's sweet 16 team, so head coach Lennie Acuff was looking for a new guy to step up and lead the chargers. That's where Buckhorn grad Justin Ward comes in. The redshirt senior has played a lot of basketball in the past for UAH, but now this is his team. Monday he scored a game high 25 points, and he's far and away the team's leading scorer on the season averaging 23.6 points a game. He's also chipping in six board a contest. Coach Acuff knew Ward had this in him the whole time, and he's enjoyed watching him step into the leadership roll. "I'm excited for Justin and the success he's having. He waited his time, he's been a big part of our program for last three years now. He's kinda the man, the guy we go to, averaging over 23 points per game," coach Acuff said. "He's been fantastic, so I'm excited for him. He's a fine young man, for somebody to work while they were waiting, it makes you feel good to see them be successful."