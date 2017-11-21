HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH men's basketball team lost three of its best players from last year's sweet 16 team, so head coach Lennie Acuff was looking for a new guy to step up and lead the chargers. That's where Buckhorn grad Justin Ward comes in. The redshirt senior has played a lot of basketball in the past for UAH, but now this is his team. Monday he scored a game high 25 points, and he's far and away the team's leading scorer on the season averaging 23.6 points a game. He's also chipping in six board a contest. Coach Acuff knew Ward had this in him the whole time, and he's enjoyed watching him step into the leadership roll. "I'm excited for Justin and the success he's having. He waited his time, he's been a big part of our program for last three years now. He's kinda the man, the guy we go to, averaging over 23 points per game," coach Acuff said. "He's been fantastic, so I'm excited for him. He's a fine young man, for somebody to work while they were waiting, it makes you feel good to see them be successful."
Justin Ward becoming go to guy for UAH basketball
-
11-year-old returns as Huntsville Havoc Captain
-
Alabama A&M’s coach stands by players who knelt, but says they shouldn’t have been on the field for the National Anthem
-
Adversity fuels Lawrence County’s Jacob Gholston on the football field
-
Young talent set to step up for Brooks in 2017
-
UAH uses strong second half to win home opener
-
-
East Limestone’s Brenan Ashmore makes a run for glory
-
Mark Russell, Huntsville City Councilman since 2002, will not seek another term
-
The Patton brothers help lead Huntsville to playoffs
-
Faith, focus, finish: Coach Eric Whaley’s lasting impact on the Boaz High School Pirates
-
Virgina player with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown as both teams cheer him on
-
-
Local lawn care service honored by the Queen of England for charitable works
-
Randolph’s Levon Fletcher makes plays and art
-
Collin Sexton watches from bench as Alabama fights off UAH