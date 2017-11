× DeKalb County woman killed in house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died in a house fire. It happened this morning on County Road 386 in the Aroney Community.

Investigators say no one else was in the home.

The woman hasn’t been identified at this time.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire.