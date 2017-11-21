× Decatur Police make arrest in Dollar General robbery

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department says they have made an arrest in a robbery at the Dollar General on Beltline Road on Monday night. The robbery happened around 7:00 p.m.

Investigators say the caller said a man went into the business, showed a shotgun and demanded money. The employee gave the robber the money, who then left the store.

Decatur Police got there with a K-9 Unit, Baron. He was able to track the accused to a nearby home.

That person has since been identified ad J.C. Denota Nicholas, 25. He’s charged with robbery in the first degree and obstructing justice by using a false identity. Police say he had other warrants through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and he lied about his name in hopes of avoiding arrest.

Nicholas was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $72,500 bond.