David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ star and ’70s teen heartthrob, dies at 67

Posted 8:24 pm, November 21, 2017, by and

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – David Cassidy, who came to fame as a ’70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on “The Partridge Family,” has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.

 